Exxon sued by Texas county over pollution from Baytown refinery fire

Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.3% ) is the target of a lawsuit filed by Harris County, Tex., over air pollution from yesterday's fire at the company's Baytown refining and petrochemical complex.

The lawsuit seeks court orders to prevent future fires at XOM's giant Baytown complex, says the managing attorney for environmental practice in the Harris County Attorney’s Office.

The suit is Harris County's second this year against the company involving fires at the plant.

XOM says production at the 560K bbl/day refinery has been reduced because of the fire but does not say by how much.

XOM shares are sharply lower, along with other energy stocks, following news that Pres. Trump plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on another $300M worth of Chinese goods.