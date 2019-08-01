Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) subsidiary Bay Wheels pulls its entire fleet of e-bikes after social media reports of bikes catching fire.

Lyft's statement, to The New York Post: "Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily making the ebike fleet unavailable to riders while we investigate and update our battery technology."

The company attributes the fires to a GPS tracking system's hardware issue. The system is installed on the San Francisco e-bikes but not on the New York fleet.

In April, Lyft pulled its e-bikes from New York, DC, and San Francisco after riders complained about over-responsive brakes. San Francisco's bikes returned in June. New York's are scheduled to return this fall.