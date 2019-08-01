Mr. Cooper surges 12% as originations, Xome outperform

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) gains 12% after Q2 results came in better than some analysts expected.

Q2 loss of $87M, or 98 cents per share, includes net fair value mark-to-market on the MSR portfolio of $231M.

Q2 origination volumes of $10B sailed past BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna's estimate of $8.4B and segment pretax income of $118M vs. the $55M he expected.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter says servicing, originations, and Xome all were better than expected, fueling adjusted earnings beat; Q2 adjusted EPS of 98 cents vs. 33 cents consensus.

The "only offset" was COOP's mark-to-market on the MSR portfolio, which reduced tangible book value to $15.95 per share form $16.91 in Q1, Bologna says.