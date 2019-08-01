CF Industries hits YTD high after showing Q2 showing

CF Industries (CF +5.6% ) shares are on track to finish at their high point of 2019 after easily topping Q2 earnings expectations and posting a 15% Y/Y revenue gain to $1.5B despite "a challenging spring season" marred by record flooding in the U.S. Midwest.

CF says overall EBITDA rose 26% Y/Y during H1 to $973M on revenues of $2.5B, up 10% from the year-ago period.

H1 gross ammonia production set a company record of more than 5.2M tons, including a quarterly record 2.7M tons during Q2; the company expects Q3 output to come in somewhat lower due to scheduled maintenance activity.

CF expects "strong demand in North America, our position on the low end of the global cost curve and the capabilities of CF's people and systems will continue to drive substantial cash generation."