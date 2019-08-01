Canadian Natural considering Alberta rail contracts, president says

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -3.5% ) is looking at taking on the Alberta provincial government's contracts to move crude by rail, company president Tim McKay said during today's earnings conference call.

Alberta's newly elected United Conservative Party government said in June that it planned to divest rail contracts amounting to 120K bbl/day to the private sector this fall, a process that likely will be wrapped up this month, McKay said.

The curtailments have been effective in draining Alberta's glut of oil in storage and in averting job losses, McKay said, adding that the company expects the mandatory cuts to last through 2019.

CNQ shares are sharply lower today, in line with broad weakness in the sector as global oil prices plunged.