Brixmor settles case with SEC over fishy same-property NOI numbers

Brixmor Property Group (BRX -0.5% ) agrees to pay $7M to settle charges of fraud that the REIT and for former senior executive tried to manipulate a key non-GAAP metric that analysts and investors use to evaluate the company's stock.

Relates to same-property NOI that the company reported from Q3 2013 to Q3 2015.

Alleges former CEO Michael Carroll, former CFO Michael Pappagallo, former CAO Stephen Splain, and Michael Mortimer, who had been senior VP of accounting, with improperly adjusting the measure.

Brixmor agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also announced criminal charges against Carroll, Pappagallo, Splain, and Mortimer; Splain and Mortimer have pleaded guilty to those charges.