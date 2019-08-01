New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review

New Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered a review of the Pentagon's $10B, winner-takes-all cloud contract after President Trump backed criticism that the award unfairly favors Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The Defense Department says Esper is looking at the contract and "no decision will be made on the program until he has completed his examination."

Esper took control of the Pentagon last week.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon said it would announce a JEDI contract winner in August. The finalists were named as Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).