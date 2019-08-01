Etsy -10% after revenue miss

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) trades lower after Q2 revenue (+37%), GMS (+21%), net income (+439%) and adjusted EBITDA (+43%) came in strong, but below some expectations.

The company ended the quarter with 2.333M active sellers and 42.742M active buyers.

Etsy lifted its outlook, guiding for full-year revenue growth of 32% to 34% vs. 30% to 32% prior and GMS growth of 20% to 22% vs. 18% to 21% prior. An adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% to 24% is anticipated vs. 23% to 25% prior.