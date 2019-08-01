Utilities get interest rate-driven boost amid broad stock losses

The utilities sector (XLU +1%) remains strong throughout this afternoon's sharp stock market downturn, and its showing ties back directly to the downward shift in Treasury yields.
Every Treasury security from the one-year to the 10-year note has a 1-handle attached, and the low yields are not only attractive for the capital intensive utility companies but also for income investors seeking yield.
The utilities sector sports a dividend yield of 3.4%, trouncing the yield on risk-free Treasury securities, including the 30-year bond's 2.43%.
Among today's advancers: D +2.2%, CMS +2%, WEC +1.9%, XEL +1.9%, DTE +1.5%, NEE +1.5%, SO +1.4%.
ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, IDU, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, FXU, SDP, FUGAX, JHMU
