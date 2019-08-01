Western Union's profit guide a touch light

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is on watch after an in-line Q2 report is followed by profit guidance with a midpoint below expectations.

The company sees full-year EPS of $1.70 to $1.80 vs. $1.78 consensus.

During Q2, consumer-to-Consumer revenue fell 1% on a reported basis. Geographically, growth was driven by Latin America and the U.S. outbound business, partially offset by declines in Asia Pacific and U.S. domestic money transfer.

Shares of Western Union are flat in AH trading.

