Arista +7.2% after Q2 beats on profits, revenues

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 7.2% in early after-hours trading following Q2 earnings where it topped consensus while rolling out new products in 400G and Cognitive Campus.

Revenues rose 17% Y/Y and 2.2% sequentially, to $608.3M. Gross margin ticked up slightly to 64.7%, vs. 64.5% in Q1 and last year's Q2.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP profit rose substantially, to $198.6M from $155.7M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $513.2M (up 15.4%); Service, $95.2M (up 26.7%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $647M-$657M (vs. consensus for $650.5M), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 63-65%, and operating margin of about 36%.

Cash flow from operations for the six months were $390.3M, vs. outflows of $10.7M a year ago.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

