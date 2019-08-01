Mixed guidance from B&G Foods

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) tops estimates with both lines of its Q2 report during a quarter in which revenue fell off 4.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 4.7% to $71M during the quarter vs. $67M consensus.

Adjusted gross profit was 26.1% of sales.

Looking ahead, B&G expects full-year sales range to fall in a range of $1.67B to $1.70B vs. $1.65B consensus and EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 vs. $1.81 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $305M to $320M is anticipated vs. $308M consensus.

BGS -0.11; AH to $17.90.

Previously: B&G Foods EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)