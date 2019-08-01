Herbalife down 7% after hours on Q2 miss, guidance cut

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Q2 results ($M): Sales: 1,240.1 (-3.5%).

Net income: 76.5 (-19.0%); non-GAAP net income: 98.2 (-17.8%); EPS: 0.54 (-12.9%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.70 (-12.5%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): 114.8 (-66.7%).

Value points (M): Asia Pacific: 371.3 (+22.6%); North America: 355.6 (+5.7%); EMEA: 336.3 (+5.3%); Mexico: 221.7 (-6.5%); China: 122.9 (-37.3%).

Q3 guidance: Volume point growth: (1.5) - 4.5%; sales growth: (2.0) - 4.0%; EPS: $0.44 - 0.64; non-GAAP EPS: $0.50 - 0.70.

2019 guidance: Volume point growth: 0.5 - 5.0% from 0.5 - 6.5%; sales growth: (1.7) - 2.8% from (1.0) - 5.0%; EPS: $2.11 - 2.51 from $2.19 - 2.64; non-GAAP EPS: $2.40 - 2.80 from $2.50 - 2.95.

Shares down 7% after hours.

