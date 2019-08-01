Universal Display guides upside FY19; OLED +5%

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) +5.4% on Q2 beats and an upside FY19 outlook that has revenue of $370-390M versus the $361.88M consensus.

Q2 revenue from material sales totaled $76.3M versus last year's $36.8M. Royalty and license fees revenue was $38.9M compared to $15.5M last year. Contract research services sales fell to $2.9M from $3.8M. All figures are on an ASC 606 basis.

Costs of materials totaled $22M, up from $9.3M last year. The costs include a $3.9M inventory reserve charge in Q2 2019.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.