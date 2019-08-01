Square -8.2% after Q3 guidance comes in light

Square (NYSE:SQ) sinks 8.2% in after-hours trading after the fintech issues Q3 adjusted EPS guidance of 18 cents-22 cents, which compares with the average analyst estimate of 22 cents.

Sees Q3 adjusted revenue of $590M-$600M vs. consensus of $599M.

Also agrees to sell Caviar to DoorDash (DOORD) for $410M in cash and DoorDash preferred stock.

Reaffirms 2019 guidance for net revenue, adjusted revenue, adjusted ETBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 21 cents beats the consensus estimate of 16 cents and compares with 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted revenue of $562.8M beats the average analyst estimate of $557.7M and increased from $385.4M a year ago.

Cash App ecosystem generate $260M in total net revenue in Q2, or $135M when excluding bitcoin.

Gross payment volume of $26.8B increased from $21.4B in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: Square EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)