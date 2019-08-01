Operating ratio improves at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) reports a 4.8% decline in transportation segment revenue in Q2. The company says the drop primarily reflects a reduction in freight brokerage and direct postal injection business from the company's largest customer, unfavorable foreign currency exchange and lower truckload rates in freight brokerage, offset in part by growth in North American less-than-truckload and managed transportation.

Logistics segment revenue rose 1.2% off gains in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, aerospace and healthcare in North America and by e-commerce in Europe. That growth was largely offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange and a reduction in business from the company's largest customer.

XPO recorded an operating ratio of 80.3% in Q2 (40 bp improvement).

CEO update: "We’re implementing innovations in North American LTL to drive the next leg of profit improvement. Our workforce productivity tools are returning positive results in 18 pilot service centers ahead of the national roll-out to all 290 LTL centers this year. In addition, we’re developing an entire suite of proprietary tools that utilize machine learning for dynamic pricing, route optimization of pickup and delivery, linehaul efficiency and yard management. We’re on track to deliver at least $1 billion of EBITDA in LTL in 2021."

Looking ahead, XPO Logistics expects revenue growth of -1% to +1% vs. +1.9% consensus. The downward revision reflects the expected impact of lower truckload rates in freight brokerage and unfavorable foreign currency exchange.

XPO +0.51% AH to $65.18.

Previously: XPO Logistics EPS beats by $0.23, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)