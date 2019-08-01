Glu Mobile -21% as bookings guidance drags

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has tumbled 21% in postmarket trading after its revenues fell short in Q2 earnings and the company issued light forward bookings guidance.

Revenues rose 5.9% to $95.5M for the quarter, and bookings rose to $101.9M (high of guidance midpoint) from $99.4M. Growth games bookings grew 12% as a unit.

Gross margin rose to 64.6% from a year-ago 62.5%.

The company swung to a profit of $2.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $4.4M.

But for Q3, it's guiding to bookings of $110M-$112M, short of consensus for $120.4M.

For the full year, it's expecting bookings of $406M-$410M, well below expectations for $447.2M.

For the quarter, it gave global launches to WWE Universe and Diner DASH Adventures.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

