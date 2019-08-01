New China tariffs send stocks, Treasury yields, oil all reeling

Stocks abruptly surrendered strong early gains after Pres. Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariffs on $300B in Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, turning a nearly 300-point gain on the Dow into a 280-point thumping at the close.

Trump's surprise announcement was not welcomed by investors already grappling with the possibility that the Fed may not be as eager to cut rates as they had assumed.

On the other hand, the latest news on tariffs could prompt enough uncertainty over the economy that the Fed might eventually decide it needs to ease further.

Economic concerns were apparent in the steep reversal in U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices: The two-year yield tumbled 16 bps to 1.72% and the 10-year yield sank 13 bps to 1.89%, and WTI September crude oil plunged 7.9% to $53.95/bbl for its worst daily performance in more than four years.

The result was a sharp selloff in the S&P 500 financials (-2.3%) and energy (-2.3%) sectors; at the same time, the decline in yields helped lift utilities (+1.0%) and real estate (+0.2%) to gains.

Trade tensions also were evident in the industrials sector (-2%), home to many transportation companies with foreign business; Apple (-2.1%), which previously had some of its high-growth products except from tariffs; and semiconductor stocks, many of which attract a large part of their revenue from China.

Retail stocks were another notable laggard, with the top retail ETF sinking 3.2% amid fears that strong consumer spending may be hurt by the tariffs.