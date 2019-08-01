GoPro bid down after profit miss

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is down 6.36% in AH trading after a very narrow Q2 sales and EPS miss.

Despite the profit miss, the tone from GoPro was very confident. "Given our continued sell-through momentum, channel inventory levels and the strength of new products slated for later this year, we are raising our outlook for the second half of 2019," says CEO Nicholas Woodman. Specific guidance is anticipated on the conference call.

During Q2, GoPro churned up adjusted EBITDA of $13.6M after a $8.7M loss a year ago and posted a gross margin rate of 35.8% vs. 31% a year ago.

Previously: GoPro EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)