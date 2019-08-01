Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) soars 6.9% after Q2 beats, upside guidance, and a raised FY billings forecast.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Services, $331.8M (+21% Y/Y); Product, $189.9M (+14%); Deferred, $1.87B.

Billings totaled $622.4M in the quarter, up 21% Y/Y.

The adjusted operating margin was 24% versus the 21% last year.

The Q3 outlook sees revenue of $525-540M (consensus: $524.10M) and EPS of $0.55-0.57 (consensus: $0.53) with billings at $600-615M and adjusted gross margin between 75.5-76.5%.

The FY19 guidance lifts billings from $2.47-2.52B to $2.51-2.54B. The company expects revenue of $2.10-2.12B (consensus: $2.09B) with EPS of $2.23-2.26 (consensus: $2.14) and adjusted gross margin of 75.5-76.5%.

