Hannon Armstrong -1.5% as Q2 core EPS disappoints
Aug. 01, 2019 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) falls 1.5% in after-hours trading after Q2 core EPS of 30 cents trails the FactSet estimate of 34 cents.
- Compares with 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 revenue of $31.3M fell from $36.1M a year ago; gain on sale of receivables and investments fell to $2.2M from $14.2M a year ago.
- Confirms previously stated 2018-2020 annual core EPS growth of 2%-6%, using 2017 as baseline.
- Closed $204M of transactions in the quarter vs. $200M in the same period in 2018.
- Remains on track to close more than $1B of transactions in 2019.
- Effective July 30, 2019, Simone Lagomarsino and Michael Eckhart joined the board and Rebecca Blalock and Mark Cirilli notified the board of their intent to resign.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
