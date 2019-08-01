Hannon Armstrong -1.5% as Q2 core EPS disappoints

  • Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASIfalls 1.5% in after-hours trading after Q2 core EPS of 30 cents trails the FactSet estimate of 34 cents.
  • Compares with 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $31.3M fell from $36.1M a year ago; gain on sale of receivables and investments fell to $2.2M from $14.2M a year ago.
  • Confirms previously stated 2018-2020 annual core EPS growth of 2%-6%, using 2017 as baseline.
  • Closed $204M of transactions in the quarter vs. $200M in the same period in 2018.
  • Remains on track to close more than $1B of transactions in 2019.
  • Effective July 30, 2019, Simone Lagomarsino and Michael Eckhart joined the board and Rebecca Blalock and Mark Cirilli notified the board of their intent to resign.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
