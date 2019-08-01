First Solar hit with unexpected Q2 loss

Aug. 01, 2019 4:52 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)FSLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -3.5% after-hours after reporting a surprise Q2 loss and below consensus revenues of $585M, which nevertheless rose 89% Y/Y.
  • FSLR maintains previous guidance for FY 2019 EPS of $2.25-$2.75, in line with $2.45 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $3.5B-$3.7B vs. $3.53B consensus; it also reaffirms its outlook for full-year net cash balance of $1.7B-$1.9B and capex of $650M-$750M.
  • FSLR raises full-year guidance for gross margin to 18.5%-19.5% from 18%-19% previously and operating income to $290M-$340M from $260M-$310M previously; operating expenses are forecast at $360M-$380M vs. its prior outlook for $370M-$390M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.