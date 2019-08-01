First Solar hit with unexpected Q2 loss
Aug. 01, 2019
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -3.5% after-hours after reporting a surprise Q2 loss and below consensus revenues of $585M, which nevertheless rose 89% Y/Y.
- FSLR maintains previous guidance for FY 2019 EPS of $2.25-$2.75, in line with $2.45 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $3.5B-$3.7B vs. $3.53B consensus; it also reaffirms its outlook for full-year net cash balance of $1.7B-$1.9B and capex of $650M-$750M.
- FSLR raises full-year guidance for gross margin to 18.5%-19.5% from 18%-19% previously and operating income to $290M-$340M from $260M-$310M previously; operating expenses are forecast at $360M-$380M vs. its prior outlook for $370M-$390M.