Federal Realty posts solid Q2 FFO growth
Aug. 01, 2019 4:53 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)FRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q2 FFO of $1.60 per share beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.
- Generated comparable property income growth of 3.5% during the quarter.
- Q2 revenue of $229.7M, trailing consensus of $232.0M, compares with $224.2M a year earlier.
- Q2 total operating expenses of $137.1M increased from $135.0M.
- "Continuing to reliably grow bottom line results despite headwinds remains our focal point and the second quarter didn't disappoint," said Donald C. Wood, president and CEO.
- Maintains 2019 FFO per share guidance range of $6.30-$6.46.
- Overall portfolio was 94.1% leased at June 30, 2019 and comparable portfolio was 94.6% leased.
- Conference call on Aug. 2 at 10:00 AM ET.
- Previously: Federal REIT FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)