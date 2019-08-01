Federal Realty posts solid Q2 FFO growth

Aug. 01, 2019 4:53 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)FRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q2 FFO of $1.60 per share beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Generated comparable property income growth of 3.5% during the quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $229.7M, trailing consensus of $232.0M, compares with $224.2M a year earlier.
  • Q2 total operating expenses of $137.1M increased from $135.0M.
  • "Continuing to reliably grow bottom line results despite headwinds remains our focal point and the second quarter didn't disappoint," said Donald C. Wood, president and CEO.
  • Maintains 2019 FFO per share guidance range of $6.30-$6.46.
  • Overall portfolio was 94.1% leased at June 30, 2019 and comparable portfolio was 94.6% leased.
  • Conference call on Aug. 2 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Federal REIT FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.