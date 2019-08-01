Pinterest soars after beat-and-raise

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) pops 12.6% as the Q2 report beats top and bottom line estimates with 62% Y/Y revenue growth. Global MAUs were up 30% Y/Y to 300M (consensus: 291.9M) and global ARPU rose 29% to $0.88 (consensus: $0.80).
  • In Q2, U.S. revenue totaled $238M and international came in at $24M, both handily beating estimates.
  • The social network lifts its FY19 revenue estimate from $1.06-1.8B to $1.1-1.12B (consensus: $1.08B). PINS expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $25-50M versus the $51M loss consensus.
  • Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
