Pinterest soars after beat-and-raise
Aug. 01, 2019 4:53 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) pops 12.6% as the Q2 report beats top and bottom line estimates with 62% Y/Y revenue growth. Global MAUs were up 30% Y/Y to 300M (consensus: 291.9M) and global ARPU rose 29% to $0.88 (consensus: $0.80).
- In Q2, U.S. revenue totaled $238M and international came in at $24M, both handily beating estimates.
- The social network lifts its FY19 revenue estimate from $1.06-1.8B to $1.1-1.12B (consensus: $1.08B). PINS expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $25-50M versus the $51M loss consensus.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
