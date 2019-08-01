Motorola logs Q2 beat, raises full-year guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is seeing choppy trading after hours -- currently flat -- after it topped expectations with its Q2 earnings and raised full-year guidance.

Revenues overall rose nearly 6%, with product growth spurring the gains.

GAAP EPS rose 12% to $1.18, and non-GAAP EPS rose 16% to $1.69.

Backlog meanwhile rose to a record $10.9B, up 16% Y/Y.

Net sales breakout: Products, $1.12B (up 7.3%); Services, $742M (up 3.3%).

Operating cash flow came to $251M.

For Q3, it's expecting revenue growth of about 6.5%, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.91-$1.96 (light of expectations for $2.00).

For the full year, it's raising revenue growth expectations to 7%-7.5%, from the previous 6-7%, and now sees EPS at $7.67-$7.77 (up from $7.60-$7.72, and in line with expectations for $7.73).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

