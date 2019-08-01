More layoffs come to Disney film operations - Variety

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) rounds of layoffs post-Fox deal continue with another round today, hitting employees in production and visual effects, Variety reports.

That includes employees at its studio and at 20th Century Fox. Severance packages through the layoffs are reportedly generous.

The new cuts bring film-staff layoffs to about 250 since the completion of the Fox deal -- so far, lighter than a figure that was reported to eventually range to 3,000 jobs.

Along with the layoffs, Disney has told staffers it will shut the Fox Research Library and fold it into its own Walt Disney Archives.