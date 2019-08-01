Monmouth Real Estate Q3 FFO per share falls on equity issuance

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Q3 FFO per share of 21 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 22 cents and decreased from 23 cents in the year-ago quarter due to equity issuance and a 70-basis point reduction in portfolio occupancy from a year ago.

Q3 rental revenue of $33.1M increased from $29.3M a year ago.

Q3 net operating income of $32.7M increased from $28.8M

"Going forward, we expect our recent $25.5M acquisition leased to Toyota for ten years, our 50-basis point increase in our overall occupancy rate since the quarter end, which was primarily the result of a new 10-year lease with Amazon, as well as our substantial $219.2M acquisition pipeline to positively contribute to our per share earnings in the ensuing quarters," said President and CEO Michael P. Landy.

Conference call on Aug. 2 at 12:00 PM ET.

