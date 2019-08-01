U.S. Steel's Q2 earnings beat both analyst consensus, company guidance

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +4.9% after-hours following Q2 results that topped company guidance for earnings and EBITDA.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.45 surpassed the company's earlier outlook of ~$0.40 as well as analyst expectations, adjusted EBITDA fell 38% Y/Y to $278M but beat prior guidance of $225M; total revenues fell 1.8% Y/Y to $3.54B, but that was better than the $3.43B analyst consensus.

Q2 total shipments of flat-rolled steel rose 8.5% Y/Y to 2.8M tons from 2.58M tons in the prior-year quarter but average realized prices fell 5% to $779/ton from $819/ton; shipments of tubular steel slipped 3% to 195K tons from 201K tons but average realized prices rose 5% to $1,524/ton from $1,449/ton.

"We overcame logistics headwinds from severe weather and delivered for our customers, exceeding even our own expectations," President and CEO David Burritt says.