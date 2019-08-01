Hercules Capital NAV per share rises 3.2% in Q2

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Q2 net investment income of $35.3M, or 36 cents per share, vs. $22.8M, or 26 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share beats consensus of 33 cents.

Net asset value per share of $10.59 at June 30, 2019 rose from $10.26 at March 31, 2019.

The increase in NAV per share was primarily attributed to the $95.4M equity raised at a premium to NAV, the net change in unrealized and realized gains, and the excess earnings above the paid distribution in the quarter.

Total investment income of $69.3M, exceeding the consensus of $62.4M, rose 40% Y/Y.

Distributable net operating income of $39.1M, or 40 cents per share, vs. $25.6M, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Record new debt and equity commitments of $5384.8M, up 16% Y/Y.

Unscheduled early principal payments of $178.3M during the quarter vs. $47.5M in Q1.

Effective yields on Hercules's debt investment portfolio were 14.3% during Q2 vs. 13.0% in Q1; core yields were 12.7%, unchanged from Q1.

Previously: Hercules Capital EPS beats by $0.03, beats on total investment income (Aug. 1)