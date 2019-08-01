Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) and IDEX (NYSE:IEX) are moving into the S&P 500 index.

The stocks, currently part of the MidCap 400 index, are moving in to replace Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL); Anadarko is set to be acquired by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Foot Locker is now more appropriately a mid-cap stock, moving to the MidCap 400. GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) will take the other empty spot in the MidCap 400; it's up 1.4% after hours.

Those moves are effective prior to the open of trading Friday, Aug. 9.

LDOS is down 0.5% after hours; IEX is off 2.1% .

Elsewhere, National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is moving into the SmallCap 600 index to replace Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), which is set to be acquired by Elliott Management. That move is effective before the open of trading on Wednesday, Aug. 7.