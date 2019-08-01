Hartford Q2 rises on group benefits, personal lines

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) Q2 core EPS of $1.33 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.14 and rises from $1.13 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting stronger results in personal lines, group benefits, and corporate, partly offset by lower commercial lines earnings.

“The Hartford produced strong margins and profitability in the second quarter, including lower catastrophe results, better group disability trends, and good investment returns," said Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift.

Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) of $41.55 as of June 30, 2019 increased 5% from $39.40 at Dec. 31, 2018 primarily due to H1 2019 net income in excess of common stockholder dividends declared and share repurchases.

Commercial Lines underlying combined ratio 93.2 vs. 90.0 a year ago.

Personal Lines underlying combined ratio of 91.0 vs. 90.4.

Net income by segment: