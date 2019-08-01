Texas joins states' suit against Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Texas has joined the multistate lawsuit looking to block the $26.5B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile, New York's attorney general says in news coming just before Sprint's earnings tomorrow.

That brings the plaintiff count to 15 attorneys general: 14 states and the District of Columbia, led by New York and California.

Sprint is up 0.6% after hours.

“We welcome Texas’s resolve to block this anticompetitive merger, and are pleased to announce that Attorney General Ken Paxton will assume a key leadership role in this case, along with [California] Attorney General Becerra and myself," New York AG Letitia James says.

The merger got a key approval from the Justice Dept. last Friday and the FCC had already signaled its approval, leaving the state lawsuit as the key remaining hurdle for the deal to get over.