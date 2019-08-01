Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 total investment income rises 5% Q/Q

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Q2 net investment income of 47 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and fell from 55 cents in Q1.

Equates to annualized net investment income yield on book value of 10.9%.

NAV per share of $17.21 at June 30, 2019 vs. $17.25 at March 31, 2019.

Q2 total investment income of $38.4M increased from $36.5M in Q1, primarily due to an increase in prepayment fees and accelerated accretion.

During the quarter GSBD and its partner in the Senior Credit Fund LLC dissolved their joint venture, resulting in a distribution of the SCF's assets on a pro-rate basis to the partners following repayment of the SCF's debt obligations.