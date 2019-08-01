California Resources down ~7% on Q2 earnings miss

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) down 6.6% in AH, as Q2 results came in below expectations

Total daily production volumes decreased 4% Y/Y to 129,000 BOE, partially due to divestiture along with PSC effects, reduced our second quarter 2019 production by over 2,000 BOE per day; other events including power and plant outages lowered quarterly production by 1,000 BOE per day.

Oil volumes averaged 79,000 barrels per day, NGL volumes averaged 16,000 barrels per day and gas volumes averaged 203,000 Mcf per day.

Despite lower Brent index prices, realized crude oil prices, including the effect of settled hedges, increased 10.2% to $70.66/bbl

Realized NGL prices were $27.82/bbl, down 34% as local and national markets experienced excess supply resulting from Canadian imports together with weaker demand.

Realized natural gas prices were $2.33 per Mcf, +3.6% due to stronger California demand.

Oil & gas sales fell 12% Y/Y to $578M

Reported adjusted EBITDAX of $255M; net cash provided by operating activities of $114M

Cash provided by operating activities reached $114M as compared to $34M last year

CRC anticipates capital program of ~$525M - $610M for 2019

Previously: California Resources EPS misses by $0.71, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)