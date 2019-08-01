Ashford Hospitality +5.0% on Q2 beats

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) gains 5.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 47 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 45 cents.

Compares with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $415.1M increased 6.7% from $389.2M a year ago.

Q2 comparable RevPAR of $140.58 rose 1.4% from $138.58 a year earlier.

Q2 total operating expenses rose 5.9% to $366.7M from $346.1M a year ago.

Conference call on Aug. 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

