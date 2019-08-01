Boingo breaks even in Q2 report, issues Q3 guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) broke even in its Q2 earnings report, vs. an expected loss, and grew revenues by double-digits as expected.

Revenues rose 15% to a record $68.6M, based on strength in distributed antenna systems and military/multifamily deployment.

DAS revenue rose 26.2% to $27.6M. Meanwhile, military/multifamily revenue rose 45.8% to $24.4M.

Attributable net income fell to $0.2M from a year-ago $2.1M.

EBITDA fell 6.8% to $21.9M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $60M-$65M (light of consensus for $70.7M), EPS of -$0.14 to -$0.07 (vs. consensus for -$0.10), and EBITDA of $18M-$22M.

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance for revenues of $270M-$280M (vs. expected $277.4M), EPS of -$0.45 to -$0.34 (vs. consensus for -$0.41), and EBITDA of $80M-$87M.

