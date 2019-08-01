U.S. Cellular misses in Q2 as phone sales disappoint

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) missed Street consensus with its Q2 earnings report, as revenues went negative year-over-year.

Revenues dipped 0.1% to $973M, and attributable net income dipped to $31M from a year-ago $49M.

Postpaid subscriptions declined by a net 26,000 Q/Q to 4.41M, again showing across-the board declines: feature phones dropped by 10,000 subs, smartphones dropped by 1,000 and connected devices fell by 15,000.

Postpaid ARPU was $45.90, up from last year's $44.74 and last quarter's $45.44. Churn was 1.23%, vs. last year's 1.19% but down from last quarter's 1.26%.

Prepaid subs fell by a net 2,000 Q/Q, to 500,000. ARPU was $34.43, vs. last year's $32.32 and last quarter's $33.44.

"Our No. 1 focus is to strengthen our customer base," says CEO Kenneth Meyers. "In the quarter, we delivered on our customer satisfaction strategy and postpaid handset churn remained low. However, phone sales came in below expectations as customers continue to hold their phones longer and gross additions declined."

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release