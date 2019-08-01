Kinder Morgan's Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued an order approving exports of liquefied natural gas from Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Gulf LNG project in Mississippi.

The order gives Gulf LNG permission to export as much as 1.53B cf/day of liquefied natural gas from the Pascagoula, Miss., site.

The facility now has permission to export LNG to non-free trade agreement nations such as China, Japan, South Korea and France where commodity prices are higher than other markets.

If completed, Gulf LNG would become the second LNG export terminal developed by KMI, whose Elba Island facility in Georgia is largely complete but crews are still preparing the facility for production and tanker shipments.