Petrobras considers downsizing logistics unit - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is studying a mass transfer of employees out of its Transpetro logistics unit, a sign the company may be gearing up to privatize additional assets, Reuters reports.

It is considered common at PBR for employees to be hired by the parent company and later transferred to a subsidiary, according to the report, but a similar process is said to have occurred at the company's Petrobras Distribuidora fuel distribution unit before it was privatized via share offering this month.

Transpetro operates more than 4,600 miles of oil pipelines and has a fleet of at least 50 ships, among other assets; it reported net revenue of 10.4B reais ($1.8B) in 2018, contributing ~2% of the parent company's revenue.