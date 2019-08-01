New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) expects new pipelines to ease the Permian Basin's crude oil bottleneck and squeeze the price differential between Midland and Houston, cutting spot shipments on two of its own pipelines, CEO Mike Mears told today's earnings conference call.

Mears said MMP's 275K bbl/day Longhorn pipeline from the Permian to Houston has run near its total capacity for months, but the company now believes spot shipments will disappear on its Longhorn pipeline and BridgeTex pipeline after Q3, when new pipelines start carrying crude out of the Permian Basin.

"Clearly the differentials are expected to drop and narrow over the remainder of this year and remain at lower levels next year with additional pipeline capacity coming online," according to Mears.

Strong revenues from transporting crude on its pipelines and storing crude in its terminals was a prime reason that MMP's Q2 earnings easily beat Wall Street estimates.

Mears said MMP will move ahead with an expansion of its Saddlehorn pipeline from Colorado to the Cushing, Okla., main storage hub, is in talks with another company to jointly develop its planned Voyager pipeline project, and is considering "a number of opportunities" to develop a crude export terminal in the Corpus Christi, Tex., area.