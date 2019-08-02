Japan-S.Korea trade dispute escalates

Trade is being rattled across the globe as Japan's cabinet approved a plan to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls.

Cutting Seoul from the so-called "white list" could require Japanese exporters to obtain permits, potentially slowing down exports of a wide range of goods that could be used to produce weapons.

The decision comes a month after Japan tightened curbs on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials and will likely to escalate tensions fueled by a dispute over compensation for wartime forced laborers.

