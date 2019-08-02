China responds to new U.S. tariff threat

China doesn't want a trade war, but it isn't afraid of fighting one, according to the country's foreign ministry, which added that Beijing will be forced to take countermeasures if the U.S is bent on putting more levies on Chinese goods.

On Thursday, President Trump vowed to put an additional 10% duty on the remaining $300B of not yet tariffed Chinese imports from Sept. 1, sharply escalating a bruising trade war and rocking financial markets.

Immediately after the announcement, oil prices nosedived 8% and Treasury yields plunged below 2%, while China's yuan dropped to a 2019 low and the DJIA closed down 280 points .

Losses are extending into today's session, with Shanghai finishing 1.4% lower , the Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) sliding 2.4% , and U.S. stock index futures off by more than 0.4% .

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX