Rate cuts back on the table?

The timing of Trump's trade tweet is particularly noteworthy as it occurred just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said trade tensions had returned to just a "simmer."

Trump also expressed disappointment in Powell, calling for a more dovish stance at the Fed and the "beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle."

It may be unrelated (given renewed trade talks just ended), but traders are now pricing in two more interest rate cuts by year's end. Bets are also increasing the Fed will need to ease policy further in 2020 to offset risks from the escalating trade war.