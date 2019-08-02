Parliament majority, Brexit mess, free U.K. ports

Boris Johnson’s majority in Parliament has been cut to just one after the Liberal Democrats won a by-election in Wales, although he already lacks a majority on Brexit (most members of Parliament oppose a no-deal exit).

The Bank of England decision on Thursday also left markets confounded and likely only adds further to the uncertainty as the central bank effectively decided not to assume no-deal outcomes in its forecasts.

Separately, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is expanding plans to create Singapore-style free ports in the U.K., which he says will boost the post-Brexit economy.

Sterling -0.1% to $1.2119.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP