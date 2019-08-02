Trump to make announcement on EU trade

Piling on to the latest tariff threats against China, President Trump will make an announcement on EU trade at 1:45 p.m. ET, according to the White House's daily guidance. No further details were given.
Trump has previously threatened tariffs on EU cars, food and alcohol and a deadline for talks was expected to come due in November.
Brussels and Washington have further been locked in disputes over their aviation giants - Airbus and Boeing.
The Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is down 2.6% ahead of the news.
