What to expect from July jobs report?

Today's nonfarm payrolls report has slipped to the back burner, but investors are still keeping an eye out for what the figures will mean for interest rates.

U.S. job growth likely slowed in July to 164K - after outsized gains of 224K in the prior month - while wages probably maintained their moderate pace of increase boosting expectations for another Fed rate cut next month.

The unemployment rate is forecast unchanged at 3.7%, marking the lowest jobless rate in nearly 50 years.