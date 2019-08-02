Aphria up 33% premarket as production ramp continues

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) is up 33% premarket on average volume after posting large increases in fiscal Q4 revenue and earnings yesterday after the close. Key points from the earnings call:

Quick assets now total $610M, including an additional $39M received from Green Growth Brands related to its takeover bid.

Aphria One campus now fully planted with over 500K plants.

Aphria Diamond fully constructed (1.3M sq. ft. of production capacity), ready to come on line after regulatory sign-off.

Total annualized capacity will be 255K kgs.

Earnings call transcript is here