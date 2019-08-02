ImmunoGen beats Q2 consensus

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $15.5M (+66.7%); Non-cash royalty revenue: $10.4M (+44.4%); License and milestone fees: $5.1M ; R&D support: $0.05M (-87.5%).

Net Loss: ($43.4M) (-4.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.29) (+6.5%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $40M - 45M.

Key future events: Meet with the FDA and EMA in H2 to review the design of the next Phase 3 study of mirvetuximab soravtansine.

Initiate the Phase 3 registration study of mirvetuximab as a monotherapy for women with FRα-high, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer by the end of this year.

Commence enrollment in the IMGN632 combination and single-agent MRD+ Phase 2 cohorts.

