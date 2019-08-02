Restaurant Brands serves up strong growth in Q2

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports global system-wide sales increased 7.9% in Q2 to follow on last year's 7.3% increased.

Comparable sales were up 0.5% for the Tim Horton's chain, 3.6% for Burger King and 3.0% for Popeye's.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.2% during the quarter to $580M vs. $575M consensus.

Restaurant Brands ended the quarter with 26,036 locations (+5.0% Y/Y) and a net debt leverage of 5.0X.

Shares of QSR are up 0.30% premarket to $73.00.

