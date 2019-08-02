Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) upgraded to Neutral with a $44 (flat) price target at Baird.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) upgraded to Neutral with a $46 (2% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Shares down 2% premarket.

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) resumed with Outperform rating and $75 (24% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $215 (5% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

Biotelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Downgraded to Neutral with a $17 (16% downside risk) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) downgraded to Underweight with an $85 (19% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan.